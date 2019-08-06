Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota-based health care company is promising financial relief to patients who rely on insulin.
The price of insulin, a life-saving drug for diabetics, tripled between 2002 and 2013.
Since 2008, three top manufacturers raised the list price of insulin at least 10 times.
Tuesday, Medica announced it’s capping the cost for patients.
Starting Jan. 1, its members will pay no more than $25 for a 30-day supply of insulin.
More than 30 million Americans need the life-saving drug.
