MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Following what’s expected to be a sunny and warm day Tuesday, isolated thunderstorms could be in store for much of Minnesota overnight.
Meteorologist Matt Brickman says Tuesday’s sunshine will boost temperatures into the mid-80s in central Minnesota and near 90 degrees in western Minnesota, where thunderstorms are expected to fire up in the evening hours.
Overnight, the storms could rumble across the state, mostly in northern and central Minnesota, possibly hitting the Twin Cities early Wednesday morning. The back end of the cold front could also lead to afternoon showers in the metro.
Following the cold front will be a stretch of lovely summer weather. Thursday and Friday look to be sunny with highs in the upper 70s and low humidity. According to Brickman, they’re contenders for being Top 10 Weather Days.
The mild summer weather looks to last through the weekend. Enjoy giving the AC a rest.
