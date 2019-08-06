MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A crash in southern Minnesota over the weekend which authorities say involved alcohol left two people dead and five others, including three children, injured.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the two-car crash happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday near Sleepy Eye, at the intersection of County Road 10 and Highway 14.
Terry Besemer, of New Ulm, was driving south on the county road when he failed to stop at a stop sign and slammed into the side of a minivan that was carrying six people west on the highway.
Besemer, 51, died in the crash. The State Patrol says there’s evidence he had been drinking.
One of the passengers in the minivan, 54-year-old Maricella Alvarado De Leon, of Hildago, Texas, was also killed. She was not wearing a seat belt.
The five other people in the minivan – including three children – were hurt. Two of the passengers, a 64-year-old woman and an 8-year-old boy, suffered life-threatening injuries.
Emergency crews brought all of the survivors to hospitals for treatment.
