Comments
Check out Little Six Casino’s promotion below:
INSTANT WIN • Noon – 4 PM & 5 PM – 9 PM
DRAWINGS • 1 PM – 4 PM & 6 PM – 9 PM
GRAND FINALE DRAWING • 9 PM AUGUST 26
Check out Little Six Casino’s promotion below:
INSTANT WIN • Noon – 4 PM & 5 PM – 9 PM
Win bonus entries or up to $1,000 Free Slot Play!
You may swipe to enter both drawing sessions but can claim only one instant win prize per day.
DRAWINGS • 1 PM – 4 PM & 6 PM – 9 PM
One winner every half hour will be drawn to play for up to $10,000 Free Slot Play or cash, or a new Chevy Malibu!
GRAND FINALE DRAWING • 9 PM AUGUST 26
If the Malibu has not been won, our Grand Finale winner gets the keys! If the car has already made tracks, the Grand Prize winner pockets $10,000 cash. Three runners up will each receive $1,000 Free Slot Play.
You must log in to post a comment.