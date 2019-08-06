Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With just weeks left of summer break, three busy Minneapolis beaches are warning swimmers to stay out of the water.
On Tuesday, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board announced that Bde Maka Ska’s Thomas Beach, 32nd Street Beach and Lake Hiawatha Beach will remain closed due to high levels of E. coli.
The three beaches have been closed since before the Fourth of July.
Officials say nine other beaches in the city of Minneapolis are still open for swimming and other outdoor activities.
The beaches will be re-sampled on Monday, Aug 12. They’ll reopen when the bacteria levels are safe.
