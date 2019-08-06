Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man who was killed after striking a tree on an ATV Sunday has been identified as 36-year-old Elie Yang of Brooklyn Center.
According to police, Yang was riding the ATV up and down the driveway at his family cabin on South Finn Road in Lakeview Township around noon, when he lost control and hit a tree.
Yang was airlifted to a Duluth hospital, where he later died.
Officials do not believe alcohol was a factor.
