



— As wins and homeruns rack up at Target Field this summer, fans are returning to the stands — and they will notice a lot has changed since the ballpark opened a decade ago.

When Target Field was first built 10 years ago, it was all about the seats, but things have changed.

It was a midday game Wednesday for an old-time rivalry: Twins and the Braves. But it’s not just the rivalry that brought one hungry Atlanta Braves fans halfway across the country.

“We heard Target Field is a really great place to watch a baseball game,” said Tripp Hullender of Marietta, Georgia.

It’s a stadium with a reputation that’s now 10-years strong.

“This facility feels as fresh and as brand new as it did on opening day in 2010, with a lot of new surprises,” said Matt Hodson, Minnesota Twins communications manager.

When the stadium first opened, it was seats and general concession stands.

“We realize that for younger generations, they still want to watch baseball, but they want to do it in another way,” Hodson said.

So they have added more places for people to gather and socialize like Barrio, which has become a left field hub of activity. Tanya Barron and Andrea Adams sat in a booth full of friends.

“It’s just a nice communal area instead of sitting linear, you’re sitting around in a group,” said Andrea Adams of Blaine.

Bat and Barrel is another open restaurant in right field. It’s the right idea, according to a fan who knows the stadium better than most.

“I think it’s great of people who want to watch the game but maybe don’t want to sit outside,” said Ben Carlson of Chisago City.

The food has also become mostly local over the past few years, and the play space keeps growing.

“It’s nice to see the turf, it makes it feel a lot less concrete,” said Eric Alonzo of Eagan.

Target Field’s now a place for the serious fan, or the casual one, with one big improvement in the making: It will hopefully be hosting Twins playoff games.

There is also a children’s area, near section 300 with playground equipment. Watch Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield’s visit.