MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Maple Grove police have announced two arrests in connection to a July 30 homicide at Lakeview Knolls Park.
According to police, officers were dispatched at 6:23 a.m. on July 30 to Lakeview Knolls Park for an unconscious male. Upon arrival, officers determined the man was deceased.
Police say it appears the man succumbed to a gunshot wound. The initial death investigation was soon updated to a homicide investigation. The park was closed, but has since reopened.
On Wednesday, police said two suspects, a 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman, were arrested by Big Lake police Tuesday evening following a traffic stop.
The two were taken into custody without incident and were transferred to the Maple Grove Police Department. The two suspects are now being held at the Hennepin County Jail.
The case is an ongoing investigbation and anyone with additional information is asked to call Maple Grove Police Department Detective Angela Tschida 763-494-6214.
