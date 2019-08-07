MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) –There’s a renewed call to change gun laws following the recent mass shootings in Ohio and Texas.
The group Minnesota Moms Demand Action will honor victims with action, by rallying on the steps of the State Capitol at 7 p.m. Wednesday evening.
It was just two days ago Gov. Tim Walz called on the Senate to hold hearings regarding gun control legislation.
Wednesday’s rally will amplify that request, as several DFL lawmakers, as well as victims of gun violence plan to speak at the event.
During the spring session, two gun controls bills passed through the house but hit a roadblock in the Republican-controlled senate.
The bills mirrored some that also failed at the US Senate, involving universal background checks and the ‘red flag law,’ which allows law enforcement to take guns away from people who are a danger to themselves or others.
Republicans have leaned on mental illness as an avenue to address the violence but rally organizers here say that’s not the only root problem.
“Mental illness needs to be something that needs to be addressed in Minnesota and America, but it’s not what’s fueling these,” said Annette Luther with Moms Demand Action.” Every country has mental illness, not every country sees this level of gun violence. This is about the easy access to guns that America has.”
Organizers added that Wednesday night’s rally is not just in response to mass shootings, but to the gun violence that claims lives every day.
You must log in to post a comment.