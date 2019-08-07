  • WCCO 4On Air

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — A Bloomington man is charged with fatally stabbing his wife.

john lawler

(credit: Hennepin County)

Fifty-six-year-old John Lawler is facing a second-degree murder charge and is expected in court Wednesday. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says prosecutors are seeking bail of $1 million.

A criminal complaint says Lawler and his 47-year-old wife, Darla King, returned their townhome about 6 p.m. Sunday and King told her son they weren’t getting along. The complaint says the son heard shouting later that night and found his mother covered in blood in the kitchen with Lawler on top of her.

An autopsy found King had been stabbed four times on her left front, side and back. She also had defensive wounds to her hands.

