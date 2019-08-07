MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is putting kids and families at the center of state government by relaunching the Children’s Cabinet, which will focus on equity, results and accountability.

Gov. Walz says the Children’s Cabinet will ensure every policy that comes across his desk will be evaluated through a lens focused on children and families. Walz also said the success of the state depends on the success of our youngest Minnesotans and the creation of an environment in which they can thrive.

The Children’s Cabinet will focus on a broad range of issues and challenges, including childcare, education, mental health, well-being, housing and stability. The goal is to make sure every child, no matter race or zip code, participates in our state’s future workforce.

“What we understand is that if we leave anyone out and there are not equitable outcomes in the things that we do here, whether it be in housing or whether it be in transportation and transit and how we move people or education, any one of those things will hold this state back and we won’t fulfill that promise,” Walz said.

The Governor is counting on a private and public collaboration to ensure that we meet the needs of Minnesota’s children.