MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Wednesday is shaping up to be steamy and could hold a threat of severe storms for eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
Meteorologist Matt Brickman says the threat of storms will be in the afternoon, mainly in northwestern Wisconsin.
The National Weather Service says there’s a slight risk of severe weather in the area, with the main threats being large hail and damaging winds.
Following the storms, the humidity is expected to plunge to fall-like levels Thursday. Expect to open the windows and enjoy the summer weather (sunshine, highs in the 70s) without the humidity.
