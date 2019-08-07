MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul’s Regions Hospital was locked down for a brief time Wednesday night in the aftermath of a triple shooting in Maplewood that hurt a child, a teen and a young man.
The shooting happened at about 5 p.m. at the Maplewood Gardens apartments on McKnight Road and Pond Avenue. Maplewood police say they arrested a person of interest. The victims were ages 12, 15 and 21.
“It doesn’t feel safe over here, not when it happens in the middle of the night. It happens during the day, it’s scary,” said neighbor Jenny Nelson. “Sick to my stomach. I’m like shaking right now even though they weren’t anyone I know involved.”
St. Paul police say Regions Hospital went on lockdown at about 7:20 p.m. when family of one of the victims clashed with family of the suspect in a parking lot. Police say no one was hurt in the scuffle, and no one was arrested.
Regions was on lockdown for 16 minutes. Hospital officials said on Twitter the move was ordered “out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of our patients.” Police tell WCCO-TV that the hospital made the right move.