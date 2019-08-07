Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The public can weigh in Wednesday night on the proposal to re-name roads around Minneapolis’ largest lake.
Wednesday’s hearing begins at 6:30 p.m. at the park board’s headquarters.
In May, the city’s park board approved the first step towards renaming four streets around Bde Maka Ska.
The proposal would change the name from Calhoun to Bde Maka Ska.
This comes after the controversial renaming of the lake last year.
