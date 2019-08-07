  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The public can weigh in Wednesday night on the proposal to re-name roads around Minneapolis’ largest lake.

In May, the city’s park board approved the first step towards renaming four streets around Bde Maka Ska.

The proposal would change the name from Calhoun to Bde Maka Ska.

RELATED: Supreme Court Will Take Up Lake Calhoun-Bde Maka Ska Dispute

This comes after the controversial renaming of the lake last year.

Wednesday’s hearing begins at 6:30 p.m. at the park board’s headquarters.

