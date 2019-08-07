Vikings Grapple With Injuries Going Into Preseason OpenerAcclimating to a new offense, the Minnesota Vikings are likely to be without at least one offensive starter in their preseason opener at New Orleans on Friday night.

10 Years On, Baseball Fans Are Still In Love With Target FieldAs wins and homeruns rack up at Target Field this summer, fans are returning to the stands -- and they will notice a lot has changed since the ballpark opened 10 years ago.

Braves Hit 4 Homers In 11-7 Win To Take Series From TwinsOzzie Albies homered twice in his second straight four-hit game, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Freddie Freeman both went deep, and the Atlanta Braves again powered their way past the Minnesota Twins 11-7 on Wednesday.

Northern Trust: 'Visually Intimidating' Liberty National Starts FedExCup PlayoffsThe Northern Trust and the first round of the FedExCup Playoffs come to Liberty National, the best skyline in sports.