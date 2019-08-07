  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chet Holmgren, Minnehaha Academy, Steph Curry


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A good way to go viral online is to get video of yourself outplaying NBA star Steph Curry, who had invited you to an elite basketball camp for young players, and dunking on the back-to-back MVP winner.

That’s pretty much what Twin Cities teenager Chet Holmgren did Tuesday. In less than 24 hours, the clip of his crossover play has been viewed by millions.

Comments