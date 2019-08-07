MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A good way to go viral online is to get video of yourself outplaying NBA star Steph Curry, who had invited you to an elite basketball camp for young players, and dunking on the back-to-back MVP winner.
That’s pretty much what Twin Cities teenager Chet Holmgren did Tuesday. In less than 24 hours, the clip of his crossover play has been viewed by millions.
7 footer Chet Holmgren hit Steph Curry with the SAUCE and then dunked it! #SC30Select @ChetHolmgren @StephenCurry30 pic.twitter.com/xjHZxb4bus
— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 6, 2019
The Star Tribune reports that the 7-foot-tall Holmgren, a junior at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, was one of 33 players invited to an elite hoops camp in California hosted by the Golden State Warriors superstar.
Two other Minnesotans were also in the camp, Paige Bueckers of Hopkins and Jalen Suggs, also of Minnehaha Academy. Both are seniors.
The three-day elite camp ends Wednesday, leaving little doubt that Holmgren is a player to watch this upcoming high school season.
High schooler Chet Holmgren really did cook Steph with his own move 😮
(via @Ballislife) pic.twitter.com/CZTWR7wd1i
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 7, 2019
You must log in to post a comment.