MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis City Council voted Thursday to ban new drive-thru facilities within city limits.
On Thursday, Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender said the ordinance passed unanimously.
“Responding to our constituents’ concerns about their impacts on neighbors, pedestrian safety and building design, Minneapolis will no longer allow new drive throughs,” Bender said.
In May, Planning commission president Sam Rockwell said the move would reduce carbon emissions made by idling cars, and increase pedestrian safety.
The ordinance does not ban drive-thru facilities already in the city, which would be grandfathered in under the proposal.
