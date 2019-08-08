MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More information has been released in a Minneapolis officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of a 32-year-old man.
On Thursday, the Minnesota BCA identified the officer who fired his weapon during the Aug. 2 incident as Officer Jason Wolff.
Police responded to two separate Shot Spotter notifications at about 2:50 a.m. on the morning of the incident. When they arrived at the 2400 block of Emerson Avenue North, they found a woman lying on the street suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
Police say they were involved in a confrontation with a man who had a gun, and was kneeling next to the victim. Police said during the confrontation, shots were fired. Officers performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene.
The man was later identified as Mario Philip Benjamin, who has no permanent address. He died of multiple gunshot wounds.
Officer Wolff, who fired his weapon in the incident, has been placed on standard administrative leave. He has been a police officer for 7 years.
Authorities say Benjamin and the female shooting victim were in a relationship and there were four juvenile witnesses to both shootings.
The female shooting victim was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries. But there is concern she may never walk again.
The BCA investigation continues.
