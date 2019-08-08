Filed Under:Fast Enterprises, Gov. Tim Walz, Minnesota Vehicle Licensing And Registration System, MNLARS

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After millions of dollars’ worth of issues and months of backlogs with Minnesota’s vehicle title and registration program, lawmakers have signed a contract to provide new software for the DMV.

Gov. Tim Walz says the state has signed a contract with Fast Enterprises, which developed and built Minnesota’s current driver’s license system capable of issuing real ID-complaint cards. The company will provide a software solution to replace Minnesota’s Vehicle Licensing and Registration System, or MNLARS.

The new program, called FastVS, will cost the state about $34 million, which is about $2 million less than budgeted.

The new vehicle registration system should be implemented by next winter.

Fast Enterprises has implemented its vehicle title and registration software in 11 states.

