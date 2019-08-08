MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After millions of dollars’ worth of issues and months of backlogs with Minnesota’s vehicle title and registration program, lawmakers have signed a contract to provide new software for the DMV.
Gov. Tim Walz says the state has signed a contract with Fast Enterprises, which developed and built Minnesota’s current driver’s license system capable of issuing real ID-complaint cards. The company will provide a software solution to replace Minnesota’s Vehicle Licensing and Registration System, or MNLARS.
The new program, called FastVS, will cost the state about $34 million, which is about $2 million less than budgeted.
The new vehicle registration system should be implemented by next winter.
Fast Enterprises has implemented its vehicle title and registration software in 11 states.
You must log in to post a comment.