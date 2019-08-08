EAGAN, Minn. (WCCO) — Approximately 80 employees of an Amazon warehouse in Eagan walked out of work Thursday morning to protest parking conditions.
After two hours of protest, Bloomberg reporter Josh Eidelson said management agreed to expand off-site parking, let staff clock in off-site and repay workers whose cars it towed.
Following 2 hour strike by Egan MN Amazon warehouse workers, management just agreed to expand off-site parking, let staff clock in off-site so they aren't marked late when shuttle is delayed, & repay workers whose cars it towed, according to Awood Center (https://t.co/qGYBxMTluN)
— Josh Eidelson (@josheidelson) August 8, 2019
Workday Minnesota said workers allege the Eagan location “prioritizes trucks over people.”
BREAKING: Approximately 80 mostly East African workers have walked out of the Eagan, MN Amazon delivery station, DMS 1. Worker, Farbowsa Nunow, reports that workers have walked out due to problems over parking. Workers allege that Amazon prioritizes trucks over people. pic.twitter.com/KNeCAOezHe
— Workday Minnesota (@workdaymn) August 8, 2019
The latest strike comes after a Prime Day protest last month, in which workers hit the picket lines demanding better treatment.
