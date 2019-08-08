  • WCCO 4On Air

EAGAN, Minn.


EAGAN, Minn. (WCCO) — Approximately 80 employees of an Amazon warehouse in Eagan walked out of work Thursday morning to protest parking conditions.

After two hours of protest, Bloomberg reporter Josh Eidelson said management agreed to expand off-site parking, let staff clock in off-site and repay workers whose cars it towed.

Workday Minnesota said workers allege the Eagan location “prioritizes trucks over people.”

The latest strike comes after a Prime Day protest last month, in which workers hit the picket lines demanding better treatment.

 

