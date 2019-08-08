MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — U.S. Bank Stadium continues to separate itself from the pack of professional sports stadiums by becoming the first in the country to achieve the highest rating in sustainability.
The Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum designation was announced Thursday. The program, created by the U.S. Green Building Council, signifies achievements in sustainability for the daily operations at the stadium.
“The LEED Platinum certification is an achievement that validates the hard work and dedication of our staff and their focus on sustainable efforts,” Patrick Talty, SMG general manager at the stadium said. “Together, with stadium partners, clients and guests, we strive to continue to further reduce our carbon footprint and raise the bar for sports and entertainment venues from across the globe.”
Within its three-year history, U.S. Bank Stadium operated a successful “zero waste” Super Bowl, became the first stadium to receive a Bike Friendly Business certification, donated 25,000 pounds of food, used renewable energy credits to power the stadium with 100% wind energy, among other achievements.
The Vikings play their first preseason football game at U.S. Bank Stadium Aug. 18 .
You must log in to post a comment.