



– Minneapolis police are investigating two violent crimes that have happened near the University of Minnesota since Tuesday, but students were only alerted about one of them.

After a student was robbed and beaten by four men at a busy Dinkytown intersection Tuesday night, University of Minnesota students were alerted.

If something happens off-campus, however, students aren’t always warned depending on where it occurs.

Wednesday morning, a woman was sexually assaulted in her apartment in the Marcy Holmes neighborhood just blocks from campus in an area where many students live. A man she didn’t know forced his way into her apartment. Students were not alerted to that attack.

“I think everybody here wants to feel safe whether or not they’re on campus or around campus. I think it’s important to let people know what’s going on,” said Jake Epple, a University of Minnesota student.

“If they’re going to post something, they should post everything and they shouldn’t pick and choose,” student Adam Kamrath added.

“If a lot of students live there, then it’s like relevant still even though it’s not necessarily here,” student Sandrine Sugi said.

The University of Minnesota says it follows the federal guidelines when it comes to safety alerts. A map shows the areas included in student notifications when crime happens. Many students live outside of that area.

Students say they appreciate the alerts because they would rather be aware than unprepared.

“Sometimes it’s a little unnecessary, but I guess it could help people if they’re about to go places late at night,” Kamrath said.

“I’ve never really felt unsafe, but it’s still just good to have in the back of your mind that something could happen,” Sugi said.

In a statement, the University of Minnesota said:

“Safety is a high priority at the University of Minnesota. To keep the campus community up to date, the U of M follows the federal Clery Act to provide safety information and crime notifications.

“The Twin Cities campus community will always be notified via email about situations that pose a serious or ongoing risk. In addition, campus community members may also receive text messages or phone calls when there is an emergency situation that poses an immediate threat or that requires immediate action or awareness.

“The Clery Act outlines designated geography for notifications. Information outside of the U of M’s Clery geography may be shared on university websites or social media in partnership with other law enforcement agencies. Students and parents will learn more about safety communications channels at the beginning of the fall semester.”