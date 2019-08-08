MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in northwestern Minnesota say an area Walmart was briefly evacuated and searched Thursday afternoon following a report of a man with a gun.
Bailey Hurley, a reporter with Valley News Live in Fargo, reported that the Walmart in Dilworth was evacuated around 12:30 p.m. Shoppers and employees were let back into the store about 15 minutes later.
Dilworth police say a full search of the building was completed and the all-clear was given. An investigation into what prompted the call is underway.
Police are looking at surveillance video inside the store to see if there was in fact a man with a gun or if this was a hoax call. No one has been arrested. Police say they will have an update for us around 4:30. Stay here for updates.
— Bailey Hurley (@BaileyHurleyVNL) August 8, 2019
Thursday’s evacuation comes amid heightened concern over gun violence in America after two weekend shootings, one at a Walmart in El Paso Texas, left more than 30 people dead and dozens more injured.
