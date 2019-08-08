MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Are you Workin’ for the Weekend? WCCO This Morning found fun things to do with the whole family in Shakopee and Eagan and other places across the Twin Cities.
Celebrate the Irish culture at the 40th annual Irish Fair of Minnesota. Head to Harriet Island in St. Paul and listen to music, watch dancers and have a pint or two. The Irish Fair runs Friday through Sunday.
Enjoy the Twin Cities tastiest food truck fare at the Eagan Food Truck Festival. More than 20 trucks representing tastes from across the globe will take over the Eagan Festival Grounds on Friday. There will also be live music and a craft beer garden.
Polish Festival In Minneapolis
Also Friday, is the Polish Festival along Old Main Street in Minneapolis. Celebrate the culture, heritage and traditions of Poland. There will be three stages, diverse music and Polish food and beverage.
Duck Duck Gray Duck At Canterbury Park
Finally, you can be a part of what could be a record game of Duck Duck Gray Duck. Head to Canterbury Park in Shakopee Saturday for the 4 pm game. Each participant will receive a Gray Duck Vodka drink, a commemorative wristband, and free admission to the night’s live horse racing.
You must log in to post a comment.