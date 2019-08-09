Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The company known for bringing the grocery store to your door is ending its home delivery service in the Twin Cities.
Coborn’s says that starting next week local customers will get its grocery orders from Cub grocery stores.
The company will continue home delivery in Elk River and St. Cloud, as well as the other cities in Minnesota, Wisconsin and the Dakotas where it has stores.
Nearly 200 people work at the New Hope distribution facility. Coborn’s says many workers there will transfer to other jobs within the company.
