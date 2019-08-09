MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – There are heavy hearts in Brooklyn Park Friday afternoon as Detective Kevin Hegyi, a Hopkins police officer, is laid to rest.
The 45-year-old father of three was killed off-duty while riding his bike early Sunday morning in Rogers.
“Over and above, he taught us how to be a good dad. I mean, his passion for his boys is, I don’t know if I’ve seen that out of another father, at least people that I know,” said Sgt. Mike Glassberg with the Hopkins Police Department. “This is just such a shock. When I heard this, the first thing I’m thinking about is the boys.”
Authorities say Hegyi was struck by a vehicle around 12:14 a.m. in the 22600 block of Industrial Boulevard. Hegyi was pronounced dead at the scene just after 1 a.m. According to investigators, both Hegyi and the driver of the vehicle were traveling in the westbound lane of Industrial Boulevard when the crash occurred.
Officials say the driver involved in the crash is cooperating in the investigation.
