FLOOD WATCH:A flood watch is in effect for southwestern Minnesota from 10 p.m. through Saturday morning.
October 1 – 13

Orpheum Theatre

Featuring a book by Tina Fey, MEAN GIRLS tells the story of a naïve newbie who falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies. Entertainment Weekly calls it “A MARVEL: dazzling and hilarious!” and USA Today writes, “We’ll let you in on a little secret, because we’re such good friends: GET YOUR TICKETS NOW!”

For tickets and more information, go to: https://hennepintheatretrust.org/events/mean-girls-broadway-tickets-minneapolis-mn-2019/

 

