Amy is a 10-year-old, spayed female, Pit Bull Terrier mix, and weighs approximately 57lbs! She arrived at Minneapolis Animal Care and Control on July 30 as an owner surrender due to financial hardship. Amy is a very low-key dog and is all about that couch potato life! She is hoping to find her furever home soon so she doesn’t have to spend her golden years at the shelter.
Click here for more info from Minneapolis Animal Care and Control .
