MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Flash flooding could affect communities in southwestern overnight as storms are expected to produce heavy rain in the area.
The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for a cluster of counties in extreme southwestern Minnesota, encompassing the cities of Pipestone, Worthington, Marshall and Windom.
The watch will go into effect at 10 p.m. and last through Saturday morning. Weather officials say rainfall could exceed one to three inches, possibly resulting in short-duration flash flooding.
Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says the thunderstorms will rumble over South Dakota on Friday evening before clipping southwestern Minnesota.
The storm system is also expected to bring showers and isolated storms to southern Minnesota on Saturday morning.
