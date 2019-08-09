MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three men in northern Minnesota are facing charges after an investigation located illegal narcotics, according to the Moorhead Police Department.
On Wednesday, investigators with the Lakes to River Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force and the Fargo Narcotics Unit conducted the investigation.
As a result, police seized 1/2 pound of powder cocaine that’s estimated to be worth approximately $13,000, a 9mm handgun and 100 grams of marijuana.
According to the Moorhead Police Department, 41-year-old Miguel Angel Castillo of Fargo, Jared Jordan Trevino, 19, of Fargo and 43-year-old Raul Cruz of Brownsville, Texas were all arrested and charged with felony first-degree controlled substance with a conspiracy to sell.
The Cass County Drug Force, The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), and the Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force in Fargo all assisted with the investigation.
