MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — All the excitement surrounding the Minnesota Twins this season has spilled over to businesses near Target Field in downtown Minneapolis.
Many businesses and restaurants are reaping the benefits of a winning Twins team. Baseball fans are packing patios before and sometimes after the game, giving a big boost to sales.
Kieran’s Irish Pub general manager Brock Heath says his patio is full hours before the Twins game. He says business was slow at the beginning of the season, but as the weather improved and the Twins record improved, so did business. He says he’s doing all he can to keep Twins fans happy and visiting his place.
“We’ve had to staff up a bit, but it’s a huge place and we’ve actually had to open up our back rooms a little more, our party rooms,” Heath said.
He also showed off his lucky charm: a Twins tattoo on his forearm. He hopes for a win Friday night, keeping the team on top of the division.
Happy fans equals more food and drink purchases. Brock says he and many other business owners are hoping for a playoff run for the Twins and more nights of packed patios.
