MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The man who drove his pickup truck into a horse-drawn buggy in Avon, Minnesota last year will be sentenced for one count of misdemeanor careless driving on October 24. The Stearns County District Court says 24-year-old Marc Knapp amended his plea to ‘guilty’ in the crash that resulted in the deaths of two people, Bob and Joan Keppers.
RELATED: Man Charged With Misdemeanor In Truck-Buggy Crash That Killed 2
The charges say there is no evidence of impairment of cell phone use prior to the crash. The trooper investigating the crash said Knapp failed to see the buggy just before impact and the cause of the crash was the “defendant’s failure to fulfill his duty to drive with due care,” the charges state.
Jail time will be no longer than 90 days with a fee of $1,000.
The crash occurred last December when Knapp was traveling northbound on County Road 9 in Stearns County. The horse-drawn buggy, occupied by Robert Alois Keppers, 72, and Mary Joan Keppers, 66, was also traveling northbound on County Road 9 along the shoulder.
The pickup truck hit the buggy, sending it into the east ditch. Both occupants and the horse died in the crash.
You must log in to post a comment.