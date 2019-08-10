MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are looking for the shooter who injured a man in Minneapolis early Saturday morning.
Officers were patrolling the 200 block of West Broadway Avenue at about 2:36 a.m. when they heard gunshots. They were soon informed that a gunshot victim was being transported to a hospital by a private vehicle.
After alerting local hospitals about the possible arrival of a gunshot victim, officials at North Memorial Medical Center informed them a man in his 30s came to the ER with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
The victim told investigators that he got into a confrontation with a stranger, who then shot him.
The investigation is on-going.