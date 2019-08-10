MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are warning residents after an elderly woman was literally taken for a ride by a scammer.
The victim started to receive several calls to her cellphone and landline on July 31, with the caller ID shown as “United States G,” and “Social Security Admin.” She said the caller told her she owned money to the government, and that he would come and pick her up to bring her to a store to buy gift cards for him to settle the debt.
The scammer also told the victim that she would be “federally arrested” if she told anyone about their interaction.
The criminal — described as a heavy-set Latino man in his 40s, who was wearing a pink shirt — came to the victim’s home in a large SUV that may have been a Chevrolet Tahoe or Chevrolet Suburban, and took her to a store. Afterwards, the criminal left the woman stranded at the store.
Police urge people not to give personal information over the phone, and to never get into a car with a stranger. Also, if someone calls and claims to be from a governmental agency, tell them you will call that agency directly.
Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Sgt. David Mattsson at Minneapolis Police at 612-673-2258.