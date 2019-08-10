MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Among the Minnesota Vikings decisions this season is depth in the secondary.

Safety Derron Smith wants to make it tough on them. He spent time in the NFL and he’d like to spend more time in the NFL, specifically with the Vikings.

Smith knows every practice matters, and every play matters in practice. It’s part of trying to make an NFL team.

“Be disciplined, smart. You got to be able to help everywhere, and if anything is messed up you got to be able to make it right,” Smith said. “It’s asking a lot, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

So he shows up. He’s enough of a veteran that he understands the drill, the circumstances, and how to not to get overwhelmed by it all.

“It’s living in the moment and enjoying it. But at the same time, you want to make plays, you want to get out there, you want to be productive,” Smith said.

And he needs to impress a head coach who has spent much of his career as a defensive backs coach– so he gets it.

“You want to be in the right spots at all times,” Smith said. “[Head Coach Mike Zimmer] isn’t going to tolerate anything less than that, so you got to be on your ‘P’s and ‘Q’s.”

The advantage when you’ve played in the league just long enough is you know what you signed up for, and you know what the NFL means — especially if you play safety.

“As safety you definitely got to have the footwork, because one wrong step in the wrong direction and you’ve given up a post behind you or overroute. You never know what it might be,” he said.