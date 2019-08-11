MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR, is calling on law enforcement to increase security patrols during Eid ul-Adha, or “festival of the sacrifice,” this weekend. Minnesota Muslims will mark the end of the yearly pilgrimage to Mecca with prayers and celebrations around the state, CAIR said Sunday.
The council’s executive director, Jaylani Hussein, said he asks local law enforcement to ensure a “safe and joyful” eid for the state’s Muslim community amid recent aggression towards mosques.
“With an increased hostility toward the Muslim community and recent bias incidents against mosques in the past few months, we need to make sure that we take all necessary safety precautions,” Hussein said.
Eid ul-Adha is celebrated with communal prayer, small gifts for children, and social gatherings.
