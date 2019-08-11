  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A car crashed into Minnesota’s Largest Candy Store in Jordan, Minnesota, after a two-vehicle collision near the building early Sunday morning. The crash occurred just after 1 a.m. when the store was closed.

Crash scene at Minnesota’s Largest Candy Store (credit: Minnesota’s Largest Candy Store)

Nobody was hurt, the store said in a Facebook post, adding “80% of the chocolate table was untouched.”

The post shows the hole in the building has been boarded up.

Crash scene at Minnesota’s Largest Candy Store (credit: Minnesota’s Largest Candy Store)

