MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A car crashed into Minnesota’s Largest Candy Store in Jordan, Minnesota, after a two-vehicle collision near the building early Sunday morning. The crash occurred just after 1 a.m. when the store was closed.
Nobody was hurt, the store said in a Facebook post, adding “80% of the chocolate table was untouched.”
The post shows the hole in the building has been boarded up.
