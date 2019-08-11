  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMInstinct
    9:00 PMInstinct
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMWCCO 4 News at 10:35
    11:05 PMJoel Osteen
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Blake Hoena, Grand Avenue, Local TV, Paws on Grand, St. Paul News


ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — There were lots of dogs walking up and down a popular St. Paul street today. The video above is a look into “Paws on Grand.”

Businesses along Grand Avenue catered to dogs and their owners. Several Restaurant patios were dog friendly so people could grab a bite to eat with their dogs in tow. Rescue shelters were also set up along the street.

A local author was also there. Blake Hoena was signing copies of his book “Stubby the Dog Soldier World War 1 Hero.”

The story of resilience reflects Hoena’s life. He is a cancer survivor who is raising money for research by running the New York Marathon with his training buddy, Jack: http://www.airplanearms.com/

Comments