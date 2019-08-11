Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A motorcycle passenger was killed in a crash in Lac Qui Parle County Saturday afternoon.
The crash happened along Highway 119 near 340th Street, in Hantho Township at about 4:45 p.m.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 66-year-old Steven Dunkley, of Madison, Minnesota, was the driver of the motorcycle. He received non-life threatening injuries.
However, his passenger, 72-year-old Linda Brandstrom, also of Madison, was killed in the crash.
Investigators say neither was wearing a helmet.
The State Patrol says it appears alcohol was involved.
