  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMPaid Program
    12:00 PMPBR Bullriding
    1:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    5:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:30 PMWCCO 4 News at 5:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Hantho Township, Lac qui Parle County, Local TV, Motorcycle Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A motorcycle passenger was killed in a crash in Lac Qui Parle County Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened along Highway 119 near 340th Street, in Hantho Township at about 4:45 p.m.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 66-year-old Steven Dunkley, of Madison, Minnesota, was the driver of the motorcycle. He received non-life threatening injuries.

However, his passenger, 72-year-old Linda Brandstrom, also of Madison, was killed in the crash.

Investigators say neither was wearing a helmet.

The State Patrol says it appears alcohol was involved.

Comments