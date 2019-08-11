



It was a hectic scene in downtown Minneapolis overnight as police officers once again dealt with more gun violence.

WCCO had a crew downtown at the time working on a story. The crew heard gunshots and saw police rushing to the scene. Some police ran, some peddled bikes, some rode horses, some drove squad cars.

This happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday near First Avenue North and Fourth Street.

Our photojournalist saw police helping an injured man sitting up on First Avenue. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in an ambulance. Police said that he had been shot in the ankle.

No one is in custody at this time, police reported.

Our crew talked to a woman who said she heard about nine gunshots.

“We (were) at Pizza Luce, then we heard just a barrage of gunshots and it was just coming, and we (were) standing right over there and we stopped. Everybody was ducking,” Onyame Davis said.

Downtown bar owners anticipated it was going to be a dangerous night. Just yesterday at 10 p.m., WCCO’s Erin Hassanzadeh reported on bar owners’ response to the rising levels of violence near the Hennepin Avenue light-rail stop.

“It’s the wild, wild west out here,” Jay Ettinger, part-owner at The Pourhouse, said. “By midnight the place is almost empty because people are trying to get out of Dodge.”