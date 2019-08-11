  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Flooding, Hurricanes, Severe Thunderstorms

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Storms and flooding have caused significant damage throughout the U.S. during the first half of 2019.

The Associated Press tallied about $1.2 billion of damage in 24 states based on preliminary assessments of public infrastructure categories established by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The tally includes damage to roads and bridges, utilities, water control facilities, public buildings and equipment, and parks.

Each state must meet particular damage thresholds to qualify for federal aid based on their populations. Most, though not all, of the damage costs tallied by the AP will be eligible for federal aid. Figures for some states include updated damage costs provided to the AP by state agencies after their initial reports to FEMA.

The total figures are likely to rise because several states haven’t completed damage assessments for recent disasters. Figures also could rise for some states that already have submitted figures to FEMA but might still be able to add more counties to their disaster declarations. The AP’s state-by-state figures do not include damage to levees eligible for aid from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which has estimated repair costs at an additional $1 billion for levees in the Missouri River basin.

Here’s a look at state-by-state preliminary damage assessments, shown by each disaster:

ALABAMA

Event: Storms, tornadoes and flooding
Date: Feb. 19-March 20
Damage: $10 million

___

ARKANSAS

Event: Storms and flooding
Date: May 21-June 14
Damage: $7.1 million

___

CALIFORNIA

Event: Storms, flooding and landslides
Date: Feb. 13-Feb. 15
Damage: $65.2 million

___

CALIFORNIA

Event: Storms, flooding and landslides
Date: Feb. 24-March 1
Damage: $36.7 million.

___

IDAHO

Event: Storms, flooding and landslides
Date: April 7-13
Damage: $3 million

___

ILLINOIS

Event: Storms and flooding
Date: March 15-23
Damage: $672,474

___

ILLINOIS

Event: Storms and flooding
Date: May-July
Damage: Assessments ongoing

___

IOWA

Event: Storms and flooding
Date: March 12-June 15
Damage: $132.7 million

___

KANSAS

Event: Storms, tornadoes and flooding
Date: April 28-July 12
Damage: $10.3 million

___

KENTUCKY

Event: Storms, flooding and landslides
Date: Feb. 6-March 10
Damage: $38.9 million

___

LOUISIANA

Event: Storms and tornadoes
Date: April 24-25
Damage: $7.3 million

___

LOUISIANA

Event: Flooding
Date: May 10-June 17
Damage: Assessments ongoing

___

LOUISIANA

Event: Tropical Storm Barry
Date: July 10-15
Damage: Assessments ongoing

___

MINNESOTA

Event: Storms and flooding
Date: March 12-April 28
Damage: $33.1 million

___

MISSISSIPPI

Event: Storms, tornadoes and flooding
Date: Feb. 22-March 29
Damage: $13.2 million

___

MISSISSIPPI

Event: Storms, tornadoes and flooding
Date: April 13-14
Damage: $3.2 million

___

MISSOURI

Event: Storms and flooding
Date: March 11-April 16
Damage: $35.1 million

___

MISSOURI

Event: Storms, tornadoes and flooding
Date: April 29-July 5
Damage: $59.9 million

___

MONTANA

Event: Flooding
Date: March 20-April 10
Damage: $2.2 million

___

NEBRASKA

Event: Storms and flooding
Date: March 9-April 1
Damage: $435.9 million

___

NEBRASKA

Event: Storms and flooding
Date: April-July
Damage: Assessments ongoing

___

NORTH DAKOTA

Event: Flooding
Date: March 21-April 28
Damage: $5.9 million

___

OHIO

Event: Storms, flooding and landslides
Date: Feb. 5-13
Damage: $43.5 million

___

OHIO

Event: Storms, tornadoes, flooding and landslides
Date: May 27-29
Damage: $4.6 million

___

OKLAHOMA

Event: Storms, tornadoes and flooding
Date: April 30-May 6
Damage: $6.4 million

___

OKLAHOMA

Event: Storms, tornadoes and flooding
Date: May 7-June 9
Damage: $20 million

___

OREGON

Event: Storms, flooding and landslides
Date: Feb. 23-26
Damage: $24.5 million

___

OREGON

Event: Storms, flooding and landslides
Date: April 6-21
Damage: $7.5 million

___

SOUTH DAKOTA

Event: Storms and flooding
Date: March 13-April 26
Damage: $41.9 million

___

TENNESSEE

Event: Storms, flooding and landslides
Date: Feb. 19-March 30
Damage: $64 million

___

TENNESSEE

Event: Storms and flooding
Date: June 6-9
Damage: $8.1 million

___

TEXAS

Event: Storms and flooding
Date: June 24-25
Damage: $47.8 million

___

VERMONT

Event: Storms and flooding
Date: April 15
Damage: $2.4 million

___

WEST VIRGINIA

Event: Storms, flooding and landslides
Date: June 29-30
Damage: $2.7 million

___

WISCONSIN

Event: Storms and flooding
Date: March 13-26
Damage: $2.9 million

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

