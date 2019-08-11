MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Vikings have a new kicker in camp … or a punter … or maybe both.

With kicker Dan Bailey and punter Matt Wile both struggling, the Vikings traded a fifth-round pick to the Ravens Sunday for Kaare Vedvick.

The native of Norway was 12-of-13 on field goals in the preseason the past two years for Baltimore, and he was a perfect 4-for-4 in Thursday’s preseason opener, including a 55-yarder. He also had two punts over 50 yards.

He could end up playing both positions for the Vikings. For now he’ll compete with both Bailey and Wile.

The Vikings have used two different snappers and several different holders in camp, and Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer indicated that might be contributing to Bailey’s struggles.

“Honestly, I really like Dan Bailey. He’s a very professional and mature kid,” Zimmer said. We have been having some issues with the snap, hold, and kick kind of thing, and having two long snappers I think is adding to that a little bit because timing is different. The holding, we are working on quite a bit, but I like Dan.”

Then later on Sunday, the Vikings released one of those snappers — Kevin McDermott — meaning seventh-round pick Austin Cutting has won the job.

Chad Beebe worked as the Vikings’ holder in practice today, and Bailey missed another pair of attempts. Neither he nor Wile spoke to reporters after today’s practice.

Vedvik is expected in Minnesota tomorrow.

It’s the fourth time since 2012 the Vikings have used a draft pick on a kicker or punter, and the second year in a row. That’s not counting Kai Forbath, Dan Bailey, Ryan Quigley or Matt Wile, who signed as free agents.