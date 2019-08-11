MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz is set to announce his appointment to serve as Minnesota Department of Human Services’ Commissioner.
The Minnesota Department of Human Services has an $18 billion budget, 6,700 employees and serves roughly 1 million Minnesotans — many of whom are the state’s most vulnerable citizens. But the DHS is going through a rocky time this summer.
Commissioner Tony Lourey abruptly resigned, as did his chief of staff. Their resignations came after two top deputy commissioners, Charles Johnson and Claire Wilson, announced they were leaving. But after Lourey quit, Johnson and Wilson announced they would rescind their resignations and come back.
Earlier this year, an investigation also revealed evidence of pervasive fraud in a DHS-administered daycare program. DHS inspector general Carolyn Ham has been on paid leave for four months pending the outcome of the investigation.
Pam Wheelock had been appointed as Acting Human Services Commissioner.
Walz will announce his selection Monday at 9:30 a.m.
