MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a 25-year-old Brooklyn Park woman crashed her car into a tree in central Minnesota and was killed.
The Star Tribune reports the wreck occurred about 7:35 p.m. Saturday on southbound Hwy. 371 in Pequot Lakes.
Authorities have yet to release her identity or reveal any of the circumstances leading to the crash.
