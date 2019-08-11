Filed Under:Ap, Brooklyn Park, Car Crash, Local TV, Pequot Lakes

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a 25-year-old Brooklyn Park woman crashed her car into a tree in central Minnesota and was killed.

The Star Tribune reports the wreck occurred about 7:35 p.m. Saturday on southbound Hwy. 371 in Pequot Lakes.

Authorities have yet to release her identity or reveal any of the circumstances leading to the crash.

