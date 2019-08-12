MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Three rare horse diseases were recently found in Otter Tail, Pine and Swift counties, according to the Minnesota Board of Animal Health.
Recent testing shows eastern equine encephalitis was found in Otter Tail County, West Nile virus was found in Swift County and equine infectious anemia was found in Pine County.
Both eastern equine encephalitis and West Nile are spread by mosquitoes and are a risk to horses and people. Equine infectious anemia requires infected horses to be euthanized or quarantined for life due to lack of treatment or vaccine. It is not known to affect humans.
“This is also a high-risk time of year for horses to become infected with these diseases,” said Dr. Courtney Wheeler, Board of Animal Health equine program director. “We strongly encourage all horses be vaccinated against EEE and WNV.”
All three infected horses were euthanized.
For more information on the cases, visit the Minnesota Board of Animal Health.
