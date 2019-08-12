MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Blue light glasses have become increasingly popular for its promise to filter out the blue light that comes from electronic devices. Consumers who buy the special glasses typically see the light itself as harmful, although research indicates the amount of time spent looking at screens, rather than the light itself, may be the bigger culprit.

Allina Health optometrist Dr. Kristi Backer-Palmer emphasizes the research that is still trying to determine how blue light impacts the delicate retinal cells and a possible connection between the light and a form of degeneration that could lead to vision loss over time. She says the short term symptoms—headaches, eye strain, sleeplessness—are common for people who spend a lot of time looking at their devices.

Backer-Palmer says special glasses can help with the latter because it cuts down the glare from screens, but doesn’t necessarily impact a patient’s overall health.

“What I tell my patients is that if you’re going to get computer glasses because you need them, it doesn’t hurt to put the blue light filter in there,” said Backer-Palmer. “But if you’re just going out to get the blue light filter, there’s really not enough evidence to say that this is something you really need to do right now.”

She also recommends taking breaks when watching or scrolling on devices, noting that people typically don’t blink as much when immersed in anything, including screens. Looking 20 feet away every 20 minutes, for 20-second intervals, could help relieve the eye strain often attributed to screen time.