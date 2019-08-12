Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people died Sunday in rural Minnesota.
Authorities say two adults were found around noon in a secluded area near Sparta Cemetery in Montevideo. One was pronounced dead at the scene. The other person was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead.
Deputies found them after responding to a request by family members to help locate a suicidal person and a girlfriend believed to be in Chippewa County.
The medical examiner’s office will release identities and cause and manner of their deaths pending family notification.
No additional information is available at this time.
