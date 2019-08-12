MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Gov. Tim Walz announced Monday his pick for the commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Human Services.
The governor tapped Jodi Harpstead to helm the behemoth agency, which employs 6,700 people and serves about a million Minnesotans, many of which are the state’s most vulnerable residents.
The Department of Human Services has undergone a turbulent few months. The former commissioner, Tony Lourey, abruptly resigned in July, as did his chief of staff. The reason for the departures remains a mystery.
Additionally, an investigation revealed evidence of pervasive fraud in a department-administrated day care program.
Harpstead’s appointment is effective Sept. 3. Currently, she is the president and CEO of Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota. Prior to that, she held a senior leadership position at Medtronic.
“It is my honor to appoint a Commissioner of Human Services with broad private and non-profit experience, and a proven record of strong, compassionate leadership,” Walz wrote in a statement.
Harpstead says she is honored to be given the opportunity to lead the embattled department.
“I am eager to see how my private sector skills can be useful in working with the dedicated people of the Department of Human Services to support people living full lives in communities across Minnesota,” she said.
