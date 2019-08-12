Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A suspect is in custody after a 19-year-old man was stabbed multiple times early Monday morning near Winona State University.
Police responded just before 1:30 a.m. to the 400 block of West 9th Street to a report that a 19-year-old had been stabbed by an acquaintance.
The suspect initially fled the scene but was located in the 300 block of West 6th Street. The suspect is in custody and is being referred for criminal charges.
The victim was transported to the hospital with multiple stab wounds. His condition is unknown at this time.
You must log in to post a comment.