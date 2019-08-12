MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wells Fargo is reportedly cutting hundreds of jobs in the northeast metro.
The bank will be laying off about 400 workers at a customer service center in Shoreview, according to a Star Tribune report. The job cuts apparently won’t start until next year.
About 200 phone bank workers will be out of work. Others layoffs include employees who handle customer inquiries thorough text or email.
On Monday, Wells Fargo gave a statement on the eliminated positions:
A recent business review of the contact center footprint resulted in the difficult decision to eliminate contact center positions at the Shoreview Operations Center. Contact centers include team members who support customer service through phone, e-mail, social and other virtual channels. All other lines of business currently operating in Shoreview will keep their operations in Shoreview. While we recognize some current jobs will be eliminated with this business decision, the work will be absorbed by other domestic contact center locations.
Wells Fargo is committed to helping team members identify employment opportunities within Wells Fargo as well as within the local community. Eligible team members have the opportunity to receive a relocation package, and move with their job to other contact center locations where Wells Fargo has hiring needs.
Wells Fargo has about 16,000 workers in the Twin Cities.
